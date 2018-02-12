Getty Image

NBA All-Star weekend is almost upon us and with it comes a plethora of basketball-related events and performances tied to the NBA’s showcase of its best talent (minus a few injured stars). Of special note is the NBA On TNT American Express Road Show, which will find the show’s crew setting up shop in Downtown LA’s LA Live for coverage of the game, signature Inside the NBA shenanigans from Shaq, Kenny, Chuck, and Ernie, and live performances, including a special set from Kendrick Lamar Friday night after the Rising Stars Game.

It all kicks off Thursday night with a pregame show featuring Lil Uzi Vert before the Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers game, the last game before the weekend’s festivities kick off in earnest, followed by Kendrick’s performance Friday night. Saturday, no. 1-selling rock band The Killers will hit the stage to perform,

with portions of their set appearing through the Road Show coverage.

Fans in Los Angeles will be able to participate in themed events, including the Tissot 24-Second Shot Clock Challenge, On-Court Hoops Experience, and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey’s “Jack ‘N for Beats” booth, featuring sets from NBA DJs throughout the weekend. More information is available here.

The Kendrick Lamar performance is an exclusive for American Express Card Members, with the proceeds being donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com beginning Tuesday, February 13th.