Kensington Presents

If you’re looking for something to do on Friday night, LA-based concert promoters Kensington Presents have you covered. Kensington have teamed with Uproxx before to help shine a light on our new RX event series at the Ace Hotel, and we’d like to return the favor for one of their upcoming new shows: This Friday, June 15, the promotion company is featuring The Juju Exchange at York Manor.

The Juju Exchange is a jazz quartet led by the groundbreaking trumpeter Nico Segal, who is perhaps best known for his work with Chance the Rapper on the 2015 collaborative project Surf. Segal, along with Julian & Everett Reid and Lane Beckstrom came up together through the Chicago Public School music programs as childhood friends, and created this quartet as an outlet for a blend of hip-hop, jazz, classical and pop music.

Segal will lead his group in performing at York Manor (located at 4908 York Bl), a newly-opened, gorgeous historic church in Highland Park that has been converted into a venue. The Juju Exchange will be supported by at the show by DC futuristic violin duo April + VISTA and Untitled Document. The events begins at 7 PM and is a 21 and over show. Tickets are $22 and available here.