Getty Image

“Mr. Rager” is back. After laying low on the new music front for the past two years following the release of his double-album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, Kid Cudi has returned with a brand new single. Titled, “The Rage,” Cudi’s latest offering was cooked up for the soundtrack for the upcoming action-adventure film Rampage, starring Dwayne Johnson.

“The Rage,” is vintage Cudi in all his glory. It’s vibe-y, filled with a heavy atmosphere and plunking piano lines. The centerpiece of the track, however, is a sample of Smashing Pumpkins iconic, alt-rock hit “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” featuring Billy Corgan screaming that song’s refrain over and over again. “Despite all my rage I am still just a rat in a cage.” Rap and rock have admittedly a shaky history when married together, but this is an example where everything comes together kind of perfectly.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While Cudi steps out into the limelight with this new musical offering, many are still wondering whether or not the rumored collaborative album with his old mentor Kanye West might ever see the light of day. Cudi has been spotted all over the world, from Japan to Wyoming with Yeezy, and he even brought him out as a special guest for his show at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago a few months back.

In the meantime, you can check out “The Rage” in the video above.