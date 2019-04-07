Getty Image

Kodak Black is once again in hot water. The rapper posted a video on his Instagram live in which he made disrespectful comments about Nipsey Hussle’s ex-partner Lauren London less than a week after the rapper’s murder. Kodak Black’s comments sparked outrage which led L.A. radio station POWER 106 FM to ban the rapper from their airwaves.

We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black. With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music. #LongLiveNip 🏁🏁🏁 — Justin Credible (@J_Credible) April 7, 2019

“Lauren London that’s baby, though. She about to be out here single,” said Kodak. “She’s finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t for him.

“I ain’t trying to shoot [my shot] at her. I’m saying, listen. She can do two, three years,” Kodak continued. “I’ll try to be like the friend if you need to holla or a shoulder to lean on. She can call my line.”

Kodak Black on IG talks about Lauren London being single and a widow, that she only needs a year to grieve for Nipsey Hussle, before Kodak will get at her. This is so shameful and disrespectful 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4bWiUj2Kt3 — RapVineyard 🔌 (@RapVineyard) April 6, 2019

TI critiqued the rapper’s comments in a removed Instagram post, writing, “Getcho Muuuf**kin Self Together Young N*gga!!!! This ain’t no Muuuf**kin GAME!!!!”

Some are calling out the radio station and T.I. for not responding to Kodak Black’s actions sooner.

So…It took all of this to make y'all stop giving this man a platform? Not the sexual assault allegations, his harassment of Young M.A etc. Y'all are drawing the line NOW? Yikes. Better late than never I guess… — 🐼 (@aspiringdreamer) April 7, 2019

So… let me get this straight. Kodak Black is getting “cancelled” for making disrespectful comments against Nipsey and Lauren (rightfully) but it was crickets when news about his MULTIPLE sexual assault allegations were making the news. — Wanna🏁 (@WannasWorld) April 7, 2019

1. Kodak Black’s rape charges were public for yrs. His peers stayed silent 2. Men being vocal after his Lauren London comments show women are only cared for bc of their proximity to men as a wife/mother/friend. They responded out of respect to another man, not to her as a woman https://t.co/ROwANuYTea — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) April 7, 2019

The 21-year-old rapper has been facing an ongoing sexual assault case from 2016. On top of that, Kodak Black caught backlash for homophobic remarks towards rapper Young MA just a few weeks ago.

Kodak Black responded to the backlash in another Instagram live video. “This is going to be my last time talking about this. If I disrespected you, Lauren London, in any shape or form, I’m sorry,” said the rapper. “Even though I didn’t,” he added.

A memorial service will be held for Nipsey Hussle on Thursday at Staples Center in L.A.