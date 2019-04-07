Kodak Black is once again in hot water. The rapper posted a video on his Instagram live in which he made disrespectful comments about Nipsey Hussle’s ex-partner Lauren London less than a week after the rapper’s murder. Kodak Black’s comments sparked outrage which led L.A. radio station POWER 106 FM to ban the rapper from their airwaves.
“Lauren London that’s baby, though. She about to be out here single,” said Kodak. “She’s finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t for him.
“I ain’t trying to shoot [my shot] at her. I’m saying, listen. She can do two, three years,” Kodak continued. “I’ll try to be like the friend if you need to holla or a shoulder to lean on. She can call my line.”
TI critiqued the rapper’s comments in a removed Instagram post, writing, “Getcho Muuuf**kin Self Together Young N*gga!!!! This ain’t no Muuuf**kin GAME!!!!”
Some are calling out the radio station and T.I. for not responding to Kodak Black’s actions sooner.
The 21-year-old rapper has been facing an ongoing sexual assault case from 2016. On top of that, Kodak Black caught backlash for homophobic remarks towards rapper Young MA just a few weeks ago.
Kodak Black responded to the backlash in another Instagram live video. “This is going to be my last time talking about this. If I disrespected you, Lauren London, in any shape or form, I’m sorry,” said the rapper. “Even though I didn’t,” he added.
A memorial service will be held for Nipsey Hussle on Thursday at Staples Center in L.A.