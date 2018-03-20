Kyle Tells His Crush To Stop ‘Playinwitme’ With A Little Help From Kehlani On His Sunny New Single

Hip-Hop Editor
03.20.18

Kyle — aka SuperDuperKyle — has seemingly laid low since the success of his hit song “iSpy” with Lil Yachty, but the time away was well spent. His return single featuring Bay Area singer Kehlani, “Playinwitme,” brings back more of his infectious sunniness, even as the song finds him complaining about a wishy-washy paramour.

Kyle’s shown a knack for writing catchy, upbeat hooks and rocking over perky, almost-cartoonish beats and it’s served him well. It does so here, as it’s hard to resist rolling your shoulders once the beat hits. “Playinwithme” made its debut today on Beats 1 Radio as Zane Lowe’s World Record, a distinction that signifies a surefire hit as often as not. With the earworm quality of the singsong chorus and the addition of Kehlani’s fervent fanbase, it’s only a matter of time before this one blows up as much as “iSpy.”

Kyle’s nonstop optimism is even more remarkable considering the rough couple of months he’s had recently after losing his childhood home in December’s fires. However, he’s said in the past that music is a form of therapy for him, so as much as his bright, fun songs are uplifting to listeners, they have been a way for him to work through his own problems as well.

Around The Web

TAGSBeats 1 RadioKehlaniKyleZane Lowe

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP