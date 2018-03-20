Kyle Tells His Crush To Stop ‘Playinwitme’ With A Little Help From Kehlani On His Sunny New Single

Kyle — aka SuperDuperKyle — has seemingly laid low since the success of his hit song “iSpy” with Lil Yachty, but the time away was well spent. His return single featuring Bay Area singer Kehlani, “Playinwitme,” brings back more of his infectious sunniness, even as the song finds him complaining about a wishy-washy paramour.

Kyle’s shown a knack for writing catchy, upbeat hooks and rocking over perky, almost-cartoonish beats and it’s served him well. It does so here, as it’s hard to resist rolling your shoulders once the beat hits. “Playinwithme” made its debut today on Beats 1 Radio as Zane Lowe’s World Record, a distinction that signifies a surefire hit as often as not. With the earworm quality of the singsong chorus and the addition of Kehlani’s fervent fanbase, it’s only a matter of time before this one blows up as much as “iSpy.”

Kyle’s nonstop optimism is even more remarkable considering the rough couple of months he’s had recently after losing his childhood home in December’s fires. However, he’s said in the past that music is a form of therapy for him, so as much as his bright, fun songs are uplifting to listeners, they have been a way for him to work through his own problems as well.