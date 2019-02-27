Getty Image

The Palms Casino Resort has been a Las Vegas staple for years now, but in April, the hotel and casino is taking things to a new level with the opening of KAOS, “a spectacular new entertainment experience consisting of a fully integrated 73,000 square foot dayclub and 29,000 square foot nightclub, which will completely redefine the daylife and nightlife experience in Las Vegas.” The venue seems cool, but what’s noteworthy is the superb roster of talent they booked for their opening weekend.

The Palms will celebrate the opening of KAOS between April 5 and 7 with performances in the new venue, as well as The Palms’ APEX Social Club and Pearl venues, and the three days of performances look like a music festival. On Friday, April 5, Pearl will host a performance from Alicia Keys, while Travis Scott and Skrillex will perform at KAOS. On Saturday, Cardi B will kick off her previously announced residency alongside G-Eazy and J Balvin in KAOS, while NEEDTOBREATHE will be at Pearl and KAOS will also host a “special guest performance.” The proceedings end on Sunday with Hozier at Pearl, Kaskade and Vice at KAOS, and a “special guest country performance” at KAOS.

It appears this is just a taste of what’s to come at KAOS: Palms general manager Jon Gray previously said, “Every date that the club is open will have premiere talent.”