A New Las Vegas Nightclub Has Booked Travis Scott And Cardi B To Perform On Its Stacked Opening Weekend

02.27.19 34 mins ago

Getty Image

The Palms Casino Resort has been a Las Vegas staple for years now, but in April, the hotel and casino is taking things to a new level with the opening of KAOS, “a spectacular new entertainment experience consisting of a fully integrated 73,000 square foot dayclub and 29,000 square foot nightclub, which will completely redefine the daylife and nightlife experience in Las Vegas.” The venue seems cool, but what’s noteworthy is the superb roster of talent they booked for their opening weekend.

The Palms will celebrate the opening of KAOS between April 5 and 7 with performances in the new venue, as well as The Palms’ APEX Social Club and Pearl venues, and the three days of performances look like a music festival. On Friday, April 5, Pearl will host a performance from Alicia Keys, while Travis Scott and Skrillex will perform at KAOS. On Saturday, Cardi B will kick off her previously announced residency alongside G-Eazy and J Balvin in KAOS, while NEEDTOBREATHE will be at Pearl and KAOS will also host a “special guest performance.” The proceedings end on Sunday with Hozier at Pearl, Kaskade and Vice at KAOS, and a “special guest country performance” at KAOS.

It appears this is just a taste of what’s to come at KAOS: Palms general manager Jon Gray previously said, “Every date that the club is open will have premiere talent.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#G-Eazy
TAGSAlicia KeysCardi BG-EazyJ BalvinKaskadePalms Resort and CasinoSKRILLEXTravis Scott

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP