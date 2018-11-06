Lil Baby Announces The Release Date Of His Second Album Of The Year, ‘Street Gossip’

Hip-Hop Editor
11.06.18

Getty Image

Up-and-coming Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is riding high after the release of his and Gunna’s joint album, Drip Harder, after his Quality Control debut, Harder Than Ever, gave him a solid introduction to a new set of fans. However, the nonstop promotion train of 2018 keeps rolling down the tracks and Baby isn’t one to let the opportunity pass by. He’s got a new album on the way at the end of the month, and for the first time, he breaks his “hard” naming convention on his second album of 2018, Street Gossip.

After Drip Harder entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and landed eight of its thirteen tracks on the Hot 100, Lil Baby has gone from burgeoning star to legitimate one, especially after his Drake-featuring “Yes Indeed” from Harder Than Ever became a fixture on playlists and radio album instantly, with its ear-catching “wah, wah, wah,” ad-lib and Pikachu-referencing verse from its principal performer.

Speaking of introducing himself, he joined Quality Control Records labelmates City Girls in receiving his own introductory documentary, Preacherman. Considering his 2018 started off with the Gucci Mane and Marlo-featuring “The Load,” his momentum is rapidly approaching unstoppable.

Street Gossip is set for release November 30 through Quality Control Records and Capitol.

