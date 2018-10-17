Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Atlanta trap rap upstarts Lil Baby and Gunna have looked like burgeoning superstars all year and now they have the hits to prove it. Billboard reports that the buddy rap duo has landed not just one or two tracks from their Drip Harder joint album on its Hot 100 chart, but eight different songs have entered the pantheon of certified hits.

Of course, the track that kicked off their momentum, “Drip Too Hard,” charted the highest, reaching No. 4 after jumping all the way from 25. Coincidentally, that’s also where the album ended up on the Billboard 200 list as well, with 130,000 equivalent units sold. “Drip Too Hard” is now Gunna’s first top 10 hit, while Lil Baby had reached the top 10 earlier this year thanks to a boost from Drake on the electric “Yes Indeed” from his own solo debut, Harder Than Ever. You really do have to give these guys points for title consistency and how smoothly they blended motifs.

Baby and Gunna’s Drake collaboration, “Never Recover,” is naturally the second-highest charting hit from Drip Harder, landing at No. 15, while the only other top 50 track is Lil Baby’s solo track, the emotive “Close Friends.” The rest of the chart positions for other five tracks are below:

No. 54, “Off White VLONE,” Lil Baby & Gunna feat. Lil Durk & NAV

No. 61, “Business Is Business,” Lil Baby & Gunna

No. 80, “Belly,” Lil Baby & Gunna

No. 97, “Deep End,” Lil Baby

No. 98, “I Am,” Lil Baby & Gunna​​

Billboard also reports that “Never Recover” gives Drake his 32nd Hot 100 appearance this year, which is the most of any solo act, followed by Travis Scott with 25. But the most important thing to remember is that Lil Baby and Gunna are officially stars now and after their high-energy BET Hip-Hop Awards Performance last night, it’s only a matter of time until they’re right up there with Drake and Travis.