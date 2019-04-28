Columbia Records

Lil Nas X is slated to make a guest appearance on stage during Billy Ray Cyrus’s Stagecoach Festival set. The two musicians have formed and unlikely friendship after recording a remix of Lil Nas X’s breakout single “Old Town Road.”

“TIL I CANT NO MOREEEE!” the caption reads.

Billy Ray Cyrus shared a photo of the two rehearsing for their Stagecoach performance.

A previous photo shows Nas and Billy Ray riding horses together.

The two have been recording a music video for the remix. Nas teased the video on Instagram.

“Old Town Road [Remix]” recently hit number one on Billboard‘s Hot 100 charts, pushing out Post Malone and Ariana Grande. Lil Nas X’s song was recently involved in controversy involving Billboard after they pulled the song from their Hot 100 Country charts. Their explanation was that the song did not classify as country. A representative from Columbia Records, Lil Nas X’s label, said the initial inclusion of “Old Town Road” was a mistake. Nas spoke out about his removal, citing any new genre inevitably receives push back.

“Whenever you’re trying something new, it’s always going to get some kind of bad reception,” he said, adding that he credits Young Thug for creating the genre. “When rap started, or when rock and roll began. But with country trap, I in no way want to take credit for that. I believe Young Thug would be one of the biggest pioneers in that.”