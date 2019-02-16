Unreleased Music From Lil Peep And iLoveMakonnen Could Drop This Year

Getty Image

Following the tragic death of rapper Lil Peep in 2017, iLoveMakonnen announced the two had been working on a joint project which “should come out later this year.”

Earlier this year, the single, “I’ve Been Waiting,” was released from the late rapper in collaboration with iLoveMakonnen and Fall Out Boy. Lil Peep and Mak recorded the track in the summer of 2017, a few months before Lil Peep’s death in November.

Fall Out Boy contributed to the track after Lil Peep’s death when Mak revealed the rock band had been a major influence on the late rapper. In an interview in 2017, Lil Peep described how a collab with Fall Out Boy and iLoveMakonnen was his dream.

“I grew up listening to a lot of emo music, a lot of rock music, a lot of rap music, a lot of trap music, funk, everything. One of my favorite hip-hop artists is Makonnen. One of my favorite bands is Fall Out Boy. You put those two together and that’s Lil Peep.”

iLoveMakonnen had worked with Lil Peep on other projects “Falling Down” and “Sunlight on Your Skin.“ He told XXL that working with Lil Peep was “inspiring.”