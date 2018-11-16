Lil Pump’s UK Show Was Disrupted By A Tear Gas Attack

Hip-Hop Editor
11.16.18

Getty Image

TMZ reports that Lil Pump’s show at Rock City in Nottingham, United Kingdom was disrupted by an as-yet-unexplained tear gas attack. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, although two people were treated for exposure to the gas. As of now, no arrests have been reported, and the concert resumed with Lil Pump performing his Kanye West-produced single, “I Love It,” from the top of his tour bus. Police are investigating the cause of the gas attack.

According to TMZ’s police sources, the Nottingham Police Department received a call around 9:30pm local time for a smoke flare inside the venue. A tweet from someone inside the venue reported that someone dropped a tear gas container in the crowd. The venue was evacuated, then Lil Pump continued his performance from his tour bus, apparently deciding not to let whoever unleashed the gas put a damper on the fun. See below for video of the event taken from Twitter users who were apparently in attendance.

Lil Pump only just released his latest music video today for the upbeat dancehall-inspired track “Arms Around You,” featuring the late XXXTentacion, Maluma, and Swae Lee. His debut album, Harverd Dropout, is said to be releasing soon.

Note: Lil Pump is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

