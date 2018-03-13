Instagram

Is the Lil Pump sweepstakes over? If so, the bidding has ended where it began: Warner Bros. It looked like he was about to be a 1017 Eskimo, but TMZ reports that the young artist has signed a lucrative seven-year, $8 million dollar deal with the record label. According to TMZ, Pump will receive an $8 million dollar advance. He’ll then get $9,000 for the first year, $12k for the second and $15k for each of the 3rd through 7th contract years. He’s also been offered 14% of royalties on some sales, and up to 66% on others – though the full details weren’t disclosed. Hopefully Pump will take some of that advance and use it on lawyers in his gun case, for which he’s been put on home detention.

Pump was arrested in February for firing a gun in his home. He allegedly told police “three Black guys” tried to break into his home, but police didn’t buy his explanation. The 18-year-old “Gucci Gang” sloganeer has been steadily working since being released from home detention, planning a second album that will top sales of his first album. The new $8 million dollar deal beats his first five-album contract with Warner Bros, which offered him just $345K up front – but a potential $500K budget on the back end depending on his sales. That previous deal was made void because his lawyers contended that it was never validated by any court.