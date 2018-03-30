Lil Skies Has Canceled His ‘Life Of A Dark Rose’ Tour Due To Unforeseen Health Issues

Deputy Music Editor
03.30.18

Getty Image

Just last week, Uproxx’s hip-hop editor Aaron Williams went to Lil Skies’ local stop at the Echoplex here in Los Angeles, and came away pretty impressed. “It was all on Lil Skies to prove himself Thursday night, and that’s exactly what he did, demonstrating that age, experience, and skill aren’t always as related as we might think,” Williams wrote. “He flashed all the signs of an artist who knows his craft and will be a worthwhile ticket at any stage he books in the future.”

Well, it looks like Lil Skies won’t be booking any stages in the immediate future, as the rising rap star has canceled all his remaining tour dates “due to unforeseen health issues.” Taking to social media today, the 19-year-old musician announced that the Life Of the Dark Rose Tour was no more, thanking his fans and supporters.

“It’s my hope and prayer to get well soon so that I can continue to give you guys the show that you deserve,” Lil Skies wrote. “As much as it saddens me to do this, I know it’s in the best interest of my health and my future.”

