Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lil Skies is going a little crazy in the video for his latest Shelby single, “Stop The Madness.” In the video, directed by Sara Lacombe, Skies has himself committed to a mental hospital, where under the watchful care of a buxom nurse, he works out some of his issues by rampaging around his cell in a straitjacket as he performs the verses from his new song.

Later in the video, he gets a visitor in the form of Atlanta trap rapper Gunna, who pops up in an all-white ensemble that matches the stark walls of the asylum, including a rather impressive, floor-length ski jacket, which wasn’t a thing I knew they made until today. He receives a transfusion of a bizarrely bubbling concoction labeled “energy” (one of many choices, including, of course, “drip”) as the pair of rappers teams up to cavort through the back end of the song while the camera sweeps over them. It’s a simple but effective treatment that ties in well to the theme of the song — at least, in part.

“Simple but effective” might be the best descriptor for Skies’ entire approach to music. After debuting late 2017 with Life Of A Dark Rose, he set out on a rather straightforward promotional run that included a tour (which was unfortunately cut short due to health reasons), a run of music videos, and none of the extras that so-called “Soundcloud rappers” are best known for. Without the controversies that dogged his contemporaries, he flew under the radar throughout the tail of 2018 before popping up with his surprise debut album, Shelby, named for his mother. Shelby debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and has received support in the form of singles “i” and “Stop The Madness.” Skies will join fellow new-school rabble-rouser Lil Pump on tour this spring.

Shelby is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Lil Skies is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.