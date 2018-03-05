Getty Image

With his Young Money Cash Money return still stalled out, Lil Wayne has returned to what’s always worked best for him in the past: Spitting a frankly ridiculous amount of fire punchlines on independently released mixtapes. Only months removed from Dedication 6: Reloaded, which found Weezy in rare form over beats from the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z, rap’s self-proclaimed Martian tackles an original production in the form of “Vizine,” from lifestyle brand Ethika‘s forthcoming RGB 2 mixtape.

Weezy sounds as fresh as ever, opting to run through a variety of styles, from high-speed, multi-syllable slinging to cracked-voice crooning throughout the song’s four-minute runtime. He questions a lot of things on the chorus, from why he looks up and sees his feet, why his peak seems out of his reach, and why he can’t trust what he sees, concluding that maybe he just needs some vision-clearing Visine.

Ethika, a clothing company founded in 2011 that specializes in underwear for both men and women and counts among its fans rappers like Miami’s Ace Hood and fast-rising newcomer Lil Skies (a spiritual successor of Wayne, to be sure), started the RGB mixtape series to highlight a variety of hip-hop artists, arguing that “bringing together our Ethika Familie [sic] of Hip Hop Artists combined with exclusive Signature Ethika Product to create a body of work” is “much better as a whole than any individual parts.”

Check out “Vizine,” and the first RGB mixtape below.