A Lil Xan Concert Was Reportedly Canceled Due To A Shooting Threat

On Wednesday night, Lil Xan was supposed to perform a show at The Pageant in St. Louis, but it was canceled at the last minute. TMZ reports that the reason for the cancellation is that somebody posted a video in which they threatened a shooting at the concert.

Promoters reportedly saw the video a couple days before the scheduled performance, but waited to cancel the show until the day of because “they felt it was too risky and didn’t feel comfortable moving forward.” The St. Louis Police Department told TMZ that they had not heard anything about the threatening clip.

This cancellation comes shortly after Lil Xan was caught on video using a racial slur during an argument at a mall. While yelling at a customer at a Taco Bell in an Indianapolis mall, he shouted repeatedly, “I’m rich, n****r, I’m rich.” There is no indication that the threat has anything to do with this incident.

Lil Xan’s tour has since continued as scheduled: He performed in Cincinnati the night after the canceled show, and he is scheduled to perform tonight in Cleveland. Lil Xan is currently touring behind his latest album, Total Xanarchy, which was released earlier this year, and his recent EP, Heartbreak Soldiers.

