Lil Xan Still Lacks Direction On ‘Total Xanarchy’ But Shows Plenty Of Improvement And Promise

04.10.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Columbia Records

Lil Xan’s singsong flow, for all its perceived faults and flaws, is the thing that sets him apart in a seemingly endlessly sea of same-sounding Soundcloud rappers, and it’s the driving force of his debut album, Total Xanarchy. While his troll-like demeanor has certainly rubbed many the wrong way, with Total Xanarchy, the Redlands, CA rapper born Diego Leanos declares his intention of being taken seriously as a real rapper, even if his execution is still a little lopsided.

The biggest issue here is the inconsistency between the messaging in the choruses, which are thoroughly catchy and often contradictory to his stage name, with the sort of generic subject matter of his rapped verses. While I wasn’t expecting any lyrical miracles from the “Betrayed” rapper, he does step up a bit in terms of his rhyme construction without actually making a commiserate jump in content.

For instance, on the above-mentioned lead single, “Betrayed” — incidentally, the song that initially put him on the mainstream radar after it took Soundcloud by storm — the hook warns of the dangers of the prescription drug when taken recreationally. However, the verses are Stunting 101 for young rappers who have a tendency to ape their more established faves while casting about for their own identity.

This happens to Xan a number of times on Total Xanarchy. A prime example is on the otherwise enjoyable Rae Sremmurd-featuring “Shine Hard.” Over a crystalline synth lead with requisite bellowing 808s, Xan and the brothers Sremm hit cruise control early, gliding through a standard flexing track that may yet become a club staple with the right label push. However, he’s pretty nearly indistinguishable from Swae Lee in terms of cadence and delivery, making him sound like a guest on his own song.

Around The Web

TAGS2 ChainzbetrayedCharli XCXlil xanRae Sremmurdtotal xanarchy

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP