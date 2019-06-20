Getty Image

Last week, the world was gifted with the first official posthumous verse from Mac Miller, as he featured on the latest from The Free Nationals, “Time.” Miller plays a supporting role on that track, but now his second posthumous song is out, and he takes the lead on 88-Keys’ ‘That’s Life,’ which also features Sia and is available now via Warner Records.

Aside from a quick Sia appearance towards the end of the song, Miller handles all the vocal duties on the soulful track, and he sings on the chorus, “Yeah, I know it seem a little bit strange sometimes, yeah yeah / Everybody live a little, everybody die, yeah yeah / That’s life, whatchu gonna do? / That’s life, baby, I would spend it all with you.”

In a statement, 88-Keys said of the song:

“‘That’s Life’ is a song which sums up the sentiments of the music I’ve been working on over the past few years. We all have to forge through the good, the bad, and the ugly. Mac came up with the concept for the song stemming from a conversation we had in the studio about relationships as we shared with each other what made the ones we were in at the time special. I played the song for Sia and she personally identified with the sentiments of the song and felt strongly about contributing her own thoughts on the subject matter. At the end of it all, my dear friend Mac and my new found friend Sia helped me make a song to touch the world and help many deal with adversities we’re faced with, but ‘That’s Life.'”

An unfinished version of the track leaked earlier this year, and 88-Keys said at the time, “So I just found out that a song I produced which features my friend (the late/great Mac Miller) has been leaked. The song you heard which was inappropriately titled with the name of my beat I played for Mac (‘benji the dog’) is a rough version. I’m glad you all like the song but I ask you to check back in for the finished version I produced. Rock on & keep Mac in your [heart].”

Listen to “That’s Life” above.

88-Keys is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.