Getty Image

Over the past few days, Meek Mill has been embroiled in a feud with Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan Hotel. A few days ago, Mill claimed he was denied entry to the “racist as hell” hotel, and the hotel later responded that Mill was denied entry because he got into an altercation with security, which Mill’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, denied. Now the hotel has shared more information, asserting that they did not grant Mill access because the Marquee Dayclub inside the hotel, where Mill was trying to go, was at capacity.

The publication told TMZ, “Marquee Dayclub had reached capacity per Las Vegas Fire Marshall code. Earlier that day, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had been called onsite to manage a larger than usual venue crowd. Accordingly, when Marquee Dayclub was contacted in advance of Meek Mill’s arrival, security staff clarified that he would not be granted access because of capacity issues, in accordance with both club and resort policy. Upon his arrival, it was reiterated to Meek Mill and his team for a second time that access to the venue was not permitted. Meek Mill refused to depart property and was then informed that any continued attempt would result in trespassing.”

However, Mill’s lawyer said those claims are untrue, telling TMZ, “The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false. In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel’s restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the premises. The Cosmopolitan’s conduct continues to be deplorable.”

Last night, Mill himself also responded to the Cosmopolitan, tweeting that their excuse “doesn’t even make sense”: “The cosmopolitan issued a statement that it was over capacity at a pool party why I was banned but told me I would be arrested just for stepping on their property even if I went to eat on the property “not at the pool party” doesn’t even make sense. And I don’t care about that casino I bring in millions every time my name mentioned on a Vegas casino event where I am always welcome … but y’all not gone just treat us like sh*t and act like it’s normal. Put some respect on our race ‘please and thank you.'”

The cosmopolitan issued a statement that it was over capacity at a pool party why I was banned but told me I would be arrested just for stepping on their property even if I went to eat on the property “not at the pool party” doesn’t even make sense — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 28, 2019

And I don’t care about that casino I bring in millions every time my name mentioned on a Vegas casino event where I am always welcome … but y’all not gone just treat us like shit and act like it’s normal 🤷🏾‍♂️ Put some respect on our race “please and thank you” — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 28, 2019

As a result of all of this, Mill’s lawyer said he will file a lawsuit against the hotel, seeking heavy monetary damages” for “lying and humiliating Meek.” He added, “I’m going to take this place down because of what they did.”

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.