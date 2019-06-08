Getty Image

Megan Thee Stallion dubbed this summer the “Hot Girl Summer” following the release of her record Fever, and she’s taking the label seriously. The “Realer” rapper took a pledge to stay environmentally conscious and use her platform to raise awareness of rising global temperatures and climate change. Hot Girl Meg’s first formal environmentally conscious event was a beach clean up in Santa Monica.

On Thursday, Meg announced the scheduled cleanup to her fans on social media. “Hey Hotties I’m having the first ever HOTTIE BEACH CLEAN UP in Cali June 6th at the Santa Monica pier. Be there at 3pm ! Houston we’re next!”

The rapper shared a video showing the hundreds of Hotties (the official name of Meg fans) who showed up to clean Santa Monica Beach. “The Cali hotties literally cleaned everything so fast!” Meg tweeted. “I had so much fun and drove the boat with everyone comment what beach needs cleaning.”

The Cali hotties literally cleaned everything so fast!I had so much fun and drove the boat with everyone Comment what beach needs cleaning pic.twitter.com/nGkHhT7L9I — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 7, 2019

Fans captured a lot of footage from the cleanup.

“After we clean this motherfuckin beach up, then we can drive the boat” @theestallion is a goddess pic.twitter.com/I8e5r1SgQv — jake (@shakinjake_) June 7, 2019

The Hottie Beach Clean Up was a success. Can’t wait to see which Beach the Stallion tackles next. 🏖 pic.twitter.com/8I3Pu1WMp6 — Dallas Hottie 🥵 (@MeganTheeSource) June 7, 2019

Meg brought a security guard along with her but she was still out in the crowd meeting fans.

Joined the Hottie Beach Clean up and I forever luv and stan @theestallion 💖 pic.twitter.com/zUOZMFdmfA — 6 inch Hills (@ayannatsa) June 7, 2019

Before announcing the beach cleanup, Meg shared several tips to remaining environmentally conscious in your daily life. The tips included eating less meat and dairy, carrying a reusable water bottle and grocery bags, and recycling.