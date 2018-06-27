Getty / Uproxx Studios

Earlier this month, Future found himself off the Billboard charts for the first time in over three years. He’ll most likely jump right back near the top when he releases the new music he recently promised, but the circumstance is nevertheless compelling, considering that he’s a primary progenitor of a trap sound that feels more impotent by the year.

There have been strong trap albums released this year, such as Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy, 2 Chainz’ Rap Or Go To The League and Playboi Carti’s Die Lit. Even The Carters’ soulful Everything Is Love had its impressive trap-influenced moments, but they’re starting to feel like the exceptions that prove the rule with other formulaic releases every week. Has the genre reached a point of oversaturation? Earlier this year, T.I. and Gucci Mane went at it on social media about who started trap music. Instead, maybe they should be banding together and figuring out who’s culpable for stagnating it.

Over the past decade or so, trap music has grown to the point of ubiquity, where even white, mainstream pop artists like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are incorporating stuttering hi-hats and quaking 808s into their hits. There’s also Korean trap, and Latin trap making waves throughout the world. Once a sound gets that big, the fatigue is inevitable, but it didn’t have to come so fast.

Trap fatigue can perhaps best be exemplified by the lukewarm response to Migos’ Culture II in January. Just a year before, they were darlings of the music world with Culture and songs like the now-iconic “Bad And Boujee.” Their triplet flow and mimicable adlibs made them the kings of the trap format.

A year later though, the flaws of Culture II line up with the primary criticisms of the genre. The album was a whopping 24 tracks, which was largely attributed to them attempting to game the streaming services. The hefty tracklist is also a consequence of their prolific output. Producer DJ Durel reflected that the trio’s studio process runs with assembly-line efficiency, with a beat playing, the artists humming melodies, and a song ready as quickly as “20-to-45” minutes. Creating competent tracks that fast is an impressive feat, but releasing them all could, ironically, reflect a lack of quality control by Migos.