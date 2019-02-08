Getty Image

In January, Migos starred in a Mountain Dew ad that also featured a new song from the group. The commercial was only a minute long, though, so fans weren’t able to hear the full track. Now the hip-hop trio has decided to make the complete song available and released “Position To Win” today. It’s not clear if the track is just a one-off thing for the commercial, or if it will also be part of the group’s anticipated Culture III album.

Quavo said of the song in a press release, “In the industry, you have to go after what you want, because no one else is going to do it for you. We’ve lived that mantra to get to where we are and feels like this next level ‘Do The Dew’ speaks to that. It’s pushing people to embrace what they love and get out there and do it.”

He also said previously, “‘Position to Win’ is just a motivational, feel-good record. It’s a highly energetic record, a chant, a song for you to be ready to go out to battle and fight. Fight for what’s right, fight for nothing but positive energy. No negative energy. Ready to step it up, go hard and don’t quit, you know what I’m saying? It automatically puts you in a position to win once you step it up. If you wake up every day trying to step it up, and go hard and don’t quit, it automatically puts you in a position to win. So that’s what that song is about.”

Listen to “Position To Win” above.