Last week, DJ Mustard announced a single called “Pure Water” featuring Migos would be dropping today. There’s been no indication that the track will be on Migos’ upcoming Culture III, but it will be still intriguing to hear how the Atlanta group sounds over the hypnotic beat that’s been heard in previews. There was a lot of solo work from all three members of the group in 2018, but not many full group tracks after Culture II dropped last January. The 24-track album should have been more than enough to hold us over, but the repetition made for an unfulfilling project.

Culture II was a grand galivant into hip-hop superstardom for the hood Liberaces, but the ceremony didn’t go quite as planned. The project went platinum, but it also ushered in fatigue for the prolific group. Where they go from here will be one of 2019’s most compelling stories. They’re undoubtedly on top of the rap game, but to quote De La Soul, another three-man group, “Stakes Is High” for Culture III. Will they follow Culture II with a veritable comeback album to bolster the discography that has their fans calling them a top 5 group of all time, or will they regress toward the trap mean with another hodgepodge project driven by bangers like “Stir Fry” and “Narcos” but bogged down by average tracks?

The group’s solo album schedule has left us with more questions than answers. In October Quavo, at one time considered the group’s breakout star, dropped his long-awaited Quavo Huncho solo debut. The project had its moments such as “F*ck 12” and “Pass Out,” but ultimately showed just how much he needs his cousins (or some other feature) to spell him over the course of a project. Takeoff followed up with The Last Rocket, which was an impressive collection of bangers that showed the group’s pivotal figure self-aware of his appeal and intent on delivering it.

The mystery starts with Offset’s album. We still don’t even know what it’s called or when it’s actually coming out. After his breakup and impending divorce with Cardi B, Offset missed the December 14th release date and has been relatively MIA — besides his manipulative spectacle of trying to win back her affection in front of the world at her Rolling Loud festival performance. After posting a seemingly contrite recognition that he messed up by cheating, it’s unclear if Offset is too distraught to partake in the demands that come with releasing a high-profile album, is re-working the album to be more reflective of his emotional state, or has shelved it all together. Perhaps he and Cardi are somewhere working it all out — emotionally.