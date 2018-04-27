Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nicki Minaj loves her fans and they love her right back. The Barbz have been especially active of late, co-opting the unicorn emoji for their personal use and helping to keep Nicki near the top of Twitter’s trending topics today when she teased a “surprise” in honor of the success of her newest single, “Chun-Li.” In fact, they made #ChunLiSurprise the top trend on the platform, even beating out the news of the conviction of Bill Cosby and upending all the kerfuffle caused by Kanye of late. As a treat, the colorful superstar offered up a teaser of the full, kung-fu movie-themed music video for “Chun-Li,” in which she and dancer Aliya Janell pose, strut, and twerk for the camera. She also shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek on her Instagram.

Nicki practically broke the internet last week for #NickiDay, the unofficial holiday celebrating the return of the self-proclaimed queen of rap with two new singles and a revealing, insightful interview on Beats 1 Radio with Zane Lowe. She’d been laying low since the New Year, apparently working on new music for her as-yet-untitled album, which still has yet to be announced. Until the debut of “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” Nicki hadn’t made a public appearance or performance, causing many to speculate on the reason for her disappearance.

Of course, it could be that she just needed a break. After all, she had a pretty busy 2017 squashing rumors about beef with upstart Cardi B, supposedly dating — and dumping — Nas, and ducking intrusive speculation into her relationship with her brother after he was convicted of rape. Anyone would need a vacation after all that, but fortunately for her loyal Barbz, it appears Nicki is back and ready for more of her trademark social media antics, keeping them on their toes and supplied with fresh content.