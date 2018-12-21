Getty Image

A lot of fans hoping to see Nicki Minaj and Future hit the road together for their “NickiHndrxx” tour have had bad luck with that. The pair was supposed to perform in North America this year, but this summer, those dates were canceled. The shows were axed because, according to a press release, Minaj “decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour […] and to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.”

Next on the docket was a European tour with the two, but now that’s not going to happen either. Minaj announced today that she will be joined by Juice Wrld on “The Nicki Wrld Tour,” even though she was originally supposed to co-headline these dates with Future. Minaj said in a press release, “I’m so excited to bring the full Nicki Minaj experience to my fans in Europe. I have been carefully crafting the most exhilarating, unique, memorable piece of art to share with my incredible fans. I’m in love with Juice Wrld’s music & feel so stoked to have him join me. This will be one for the books.”

When Minaj canceled her North American dates, it was reported that she would be announcing new North American “NickiHndrxx” shows in May 2019, although it is unclear if that is still the plan.