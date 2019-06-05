Getty Image

Nipsey Hussle‘s brother Samiel Asghedom is facing a legal battle with The Crips for control over Nip’s famous slogan.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, “Blacc Sam” Asghedom filed a request May 28 to trademark “The Marathon Continues.” About two weeks previous, the gang that Nip was part of until he was gunned down earlier this spring, also filed a similar trademark request. The paperwork says that Blacc Sam plans to use the slogan for music, entertainment, and “charitable activities and the doing of good deeds for others and the promotion of ethical and character values.”

Following the rapper’s tragic death, interest in his music, apparel, and likeness has been high. “The Marathon Continues” slogan has become especially lucrative — Nip’s clothing store, since closed, had reported over $10 million in sales.

Blacc Sam also recently asked to be the administrator of Nip’s estate, managing some of the business deals that have cropped up since the rapper’s death. The request was made in May, and a judge has yet to announce a ruling on Asghedom’s request.

Neither trademark application mentions the other, so the decision on who gets to continue “The Marathon Continues” is up to the US Patent & Trademark office.