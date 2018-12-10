Getty Image

Never let it be said that Nipsey Hussle doesn’t back up his words with action. Despite turning down an invitation to a celebrity boxing match earlier this year, Hussle had to speak with his hands on at least one occasion during BET Weekend in LA, where the Victory Lap rapper was caught on film slapping a BET security guard for knocking a parking pylon out of his own security guard’s hand. Sunday night, according to TMZ, the Grammy-nominated entertainer and businessman was involved in another altercation that found him throwing hands on film, this time at a local nightclub where he was celebrating his girlfriend Lauren London’s birthday.

Nipsey, London, and their entourage were in the parking lot of Nightingale in West Hollywood when they were confronted by a group of men. Nipsey trades words with them in the footage captured by TMZ, seemingly calming down after a while, but when they return to escalate the situation, he finds himself in the thick of things, swinging haymakers until a security guard pulls out a taser and breaks up the fight. According to TMZ’s sources, the men who attacked Nipsey thought he was someone else they’d been fighting with inside the club earlier, but that Nipsey had nothing to do with their earlier altercation.

Meanwhile, Nipsey may have even more celebrations forthcoming if wins that Grammy, but maybe he’ll consider a nice restaurant or a gathering of friends at home.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.