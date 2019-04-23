Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is the biggest meme of the moment, but it’s also one of the most successful songs of the streaming era: It recently experienced the biggest streaming week of all time, dethroning Drake’s “In My Feelings” for that honor. Undoubtedly, the track has taken over pop culture, so the natural next step is for the parodies to start rolling in. Sure enough, Jimmy Fallon has taken a stab at paying tribute to the song on The Tonight Show, by dressing up as Bernie Sanders and presenting his new version of the single, “Old Town Hall.”

The skit was filmed in sepia, and the crux of it is that Sanders does a good amount of town hall-style meetings. Fallon begins the song, “I’m gonna talk to voters at the old town hall / I’m gonna tell ’em we don’t need no wall / I’m gonna rant and rave about billionaires / ain’t gonna take a break to comb my hair.”

Lil Nas X caught wind of the performance, and took to Twitter to respond simply, “no f*ckin way.” To that, Fallon answered, “Thanks for the original. Congrats on everything.” It looks like Lil Nas X is trying to land himself on NBC, as he responded to Fallon’s tweet, “i can’t wait to pull up to your show man i f*ckin love u.”

Watch Fallon and Black Thought perform “Old Town Hall” above.