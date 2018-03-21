Quavo Shows Off His Quarterback Skills With A High School Football Highlight Video

03.21.18

In 2009, Migos member Quavo — then known by his real name, Quavious Keyate Marshall — was playing high school football, and his team wasn’t that good: They went 1-9 that season. According to his former coach John Thompson, though, that wasn’t Quavo’s fault: “If you looked at him back then, he had some height on him, but he didn’t have a lot of meat on his bones,” he told Bleacher Report last year. “But he was a competitor, and a good football player — even led the county in passing yards that year. I don’t think people expected that from him.”

Quavo also broke some records in his day. For those of you who need to see it to believe it, get ready to believe: Quavo has shared a 60-second highlight reel of his quarterbacking days. Sure enough, in the video are clips of Quavo productively scrambling around the field, making some long passes, and otherwise showing solid awareness of what’s going on in the game and an ability to adapt to a variety of situations.

The rapper used the video as an opportunity to promote his upcoming celebrity flag football game, which is set to go down on Easter Sunday, April 1st. On the music side of things, Migos recently shared a Drake-featuring video for “Walk It Talk It,” so check that out here.

