Quavo is to Migos what Beyonce was to Destiny’s Child. It’s a theory held as true almost since the northside Atlanta trio exploded into the mainstream five years ago with “Versace” and its Drake-assisted remix. Through 15 official mixtapes and a street album, Young Rich Nation released in 2015, Quavo has long been considered the standout personality from the gang and the de facto leader. He’s been the group’s spokesman in interviews, is largely responsible for the overall creative direction of the group’s music and accompanying videos, and even been included as featured guest more than either Offset or Takeoff. Throughout the rise of Migos, fans have insisted nearly the entire time he should break off and go solo, yet, all the while, he never did. That changes with the release of his solo debut, Quavo Huncho, this weekm as Quavo finally endeavors to answer the question: Can he live up to the hype and stand on his own as a solo artist? And what happens to the rest of the Migos brotherhood if he does?

Beyonce comparison aside, it’s clear that Quavo is the most recognizable Migo, only partially on the merits of his existing body of work with everyone from pop stars like Halsey, R&B divas like Mary J. Blige, and of course, just about every rapper in the game, including Drake, Juicy J, Lil Uzi Vert, MGK, Post Malone, and YG. Believe it or not, that’s just his collaborations from the first half of 2017, and doesn’t even include the monstrous DJ Khaled posse cut, “I’m The One,” which reigned over rap and pop’s charts for much of the year. By comparison, Offset has around 23 listed singles features credited to his name, while Takeoff doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page.

Some of the disparity is due, of course, to Offset’s run-ins with the law. In 2013, at the beginning of the trio’s rise to prominence, Offset was incarcerated in Georgia’s Dekalb County jail for violating his probation related to prior convictions for burglary and theft. Takeoff is just a retiring sort, quiet in interviews, often absent from public appearances, and infamously, “left off” the group’s huge 2017 Culture single “Bad & Boujee,” giving the internet one of its most enduring gags and giving Joe Budden reason to avoid the crew as much as possible in the months since their disastrous interview. He rarely does features, while Offset’s biggest contribution to the group’s separate output was the 21 Savage and Metro Boomin collaboration, Without Warning, which was an excellent, overlooked rap album that, though it was well received, didn’t sell much.

Legal drama and introspective personalities aside, it’s always seemed that Quavo was the standout, the star — a view which is even supported by data compiled by Pigeons And Planes in a study comparing the statistical contributions of each Migos member to their major label debut, Culture. Quavo was responsible for over half the choruses and hooks on that album, over 1,000 more words than each of his cohorts, and was a wellspring of the hooks for nearly the entire rap game throughout all of 2017. He individually outsold his bandmates by a truly ridiculous amount and became a go-to for stars of every genre.