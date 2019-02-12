Another year, another bittersweet Grammy ceremony for hip-hop. While it’s true that efforts to improve voter diversity in previous years has resulted in a more representative sample of the best the genre had to offer in 2018, it didn’t seem that increased diversity resulted in any more credibility for the honors among rap’s upper echelon.
In fact, it almost seemed to go in reverse, with some of rap’s biggest names — Childish Gambino, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar — declining performance offers and even foregoing the ceremony altogether. The one who did briefly attend, Drake, used his podium time to downplay the award show’s importance despite his win for Best Rap Song. J. Cole echoed his sentiments the next day on Twitter. If anything, the night seemed to signify that rap’s attitude towards the Grammys is changing, and there’s little, if anything, the Grammys can do to change that.
Drake and the rest did miss some history being made, sure. Cardi B won Best Rap Album, making her the first solo female rapper to pull off that feat in the 30 years since rap awards were first installed. Childish Gambino also broke ground for the genre, becoming the first rapper to secure either Record Of The Year or Song Of The Year — and he even won both, despite never showing up to claim them. That’s impressive, yes, but by the end of the night, the only award anyone in which anyone truly seemed invested felt like a foregone conclusion.
“Of course, it was going to go to the white girl,” was the unspoken sentiment among rappers and their fans when Kacey Musgraves was announced the winner of Album Of The Year for Golden Hour. Never mind the artistic merit of the album itself; no less than four rappers were nominated for the honor (five if you include Janelle Monae’s swaggering verse on “Django Jane” from her futuristic funk-pop masterpiece, Dirty Computer), but once again, hip-hop went home unvalidated, unacknowledged, and basically discarded by the Recording Academy’s voting process.
You can’t site how few hip-hop albums were nominated in the Grammy’s 61 year history when rap and hip-hop were not things in the first two decades of its existence (unless you want to count The Big Bopper as a very distant precursor).
Okay. In that same time span, more movie soundtracks won than hip-hop albums. I can retrim the tree all you like, fam. The roots stay the same. Argue the meat, not the dressing.
Argue the meat, not the dressing??? What, huh?
‘Scalled a metaphor.
No, I get that. It’s just unsettling, for some reason. It haunts me.
lmao
I think the Grammy’s should give the award to a hip-hop album for 2 reasons: 1) Everyone deserves a trophy and 2) No one gives a shit about the Grammys. I was going to make it 3 reasons, but I know if they win Aaron will immediately find something pointless to complain about.
Who’s complaining?
Your argument would hold more weight for me if not for several factors:
(1) The award, while largely ignoring hip hop, has not ignored black artists. Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Natalie Cole, Whitney Houston, Herbie Hancock, Ray Charles (even the Daft Punk record was popular because of Pharell). And yes, I’m aware that white artists still outnumber the black winners, but I’m still not seeing a convincing case against any particular demographic. What I do see is…
(2) The award doesn’t just ignore hip hop. It largely ignores genre-specific music all across the board. I was amazed to see that very few country artists have ever won the award (counting Taylor Swift as country in this decade is very questionable). That Kacey Musgraves record is country, yes, but I can’t tell you how many people I’ve heard say, “I don’t like country music, but I like Kacey Musgraves.” She’s the Childish Gambino of country. Certainly no metal records have won the thing. I’m shocked that Arcade Fire and Beck won because truly innovative indie records are largely ignored by the Academy. What usually wins is 4-quadrant, crossover pop or AOR pap. If an artists’s audience is considered highly rooted in a particular demographic, odds are it ain’t winning, no matter the color or the artist or audience.
(3) While hip hop is lagging behind in some of the major categories, I feel like I’m seeing a turn in the tide. You yourself mentioned Gambino and Cardi’s historic wins. You also mentioned how many rappers were even nominated. Most of the major rap categories were televised (I don’t think a rock award even got one?). And if the artists you mentioned hadn’t backed out of performing, I suspect hip hop would’ve been the predominant genre in the list of televised performances. Also, by my count, there were zero jazz performances.
(4) And then if we look at this year specifically… well I get bummed out. I knew when Kacey won this that an article like this would appear, and I think it’s really unfair. Because THIS TIME, I think the Grammy’s actually got it right, if we’re looking strictly at who was nominated. Drake’s record was far from his best. And while the Black Panther soundtrack is awesome, I’m not sure it’s better than Golden Hour. Ditto Cardi’s record. And are we really gonna argue for Post Malone? The one record that I think you could make a case for winning over Golden Hour was Dirty Computer – that thing jams. That’s one white guy’s opinion, of course, and you know what they say about opinions… Honestly, if there was a crime here, it was that better hip hop wasn’t nominated in the first place (Daytona is WAY better than Scorpion), but I think that goes back to Point 2 above.
So yeah, your argument is that the Grammy’s need hip hop to stay relevant. I would agree with that, but I would argue that the Grammy’s were never really that relevant to begin with. It’s a party that most people watch for the performances, and until hip hop artists really do boycott the thing (this year’s holdouts don’t signal a trend for me given Travis and Cardi’s smoking sets), then I think they will soldier on, giving out questionable ‘big’ awards while paying lip service to quality in the form of TV air time and ‘smaller awards.’
To some of your points:
1) I didn’t say that there was a specific bias against Black artists or genres, but I do think that right now hip-hop is considered more of a Black genre, if that makes sense. The thing I noticed was Black artists weren’t winning in Black-created genres til the 70s with Stevie, who like you say, is a very crossover artist. Mainstream audiences had over a decade to acclimate to him before Innervisions. Same-ish with Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Quincy Jones, et al.
2) That part is absolutely correct, but it’s also far likelier to go to some off-the-wall melodic claptrap that has almost no popular support or awareness than anything super popular. I’ve watched the Gramm’s with Twitter since Twitter started and I’ll tell you almost no one ever knows some of those albums were even out (Norah Jones and Mumford And Sons spring to mind here).
3) There were still only two hip-hop performances, and one of them prominently featured the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The point is that hip-hop /should/ have greater prominence because it’s the most popular genre at the moment. It’s not really niche when all the kids at Northwestern, where my brother goes, all know pretty much every rap song on the radio by heart despite there being like a 3% Black pop. on that campus. The perception of who listens to rap most is wrong too.
4) I agree. Scorpion wasn’t Drake’s best. BP seemed like a concession nomination to make up for all the other times K dot got shut out. I can see why Cardi wasn’t gonna win it. Janelle I think was the one I would love to see acknowledged. But this isn’t about /our/ opinions. I was strictly talking why rappers have started shading the show and ghosting. Their perception is never going to be the same as ours, because they will always love their own stuff more than us.
But thank you for reading and actually engaging with the ideas and discussing like a sane person. I really appreciate that. You bring up some good points, and it was fun to read your response and respond to it.
ugh. 3 hip-hop performances. 2 and a half maybe.
Right on. The fun thing about this discussion is going back and looking not just at past winners over the years, but the nominees too. It is fucking HEEEEELARIOUS. I bet if you made a list of every nominee ever, and asked every music critic to pick out of that list truly important, classic, or even just really good records – I’d be surprised if 10% of those records would make the cut. And then, out of that selection, I’d be surprised if 10% of THOSE records even won the damn thing.
And it’s also fun to go back to years when a particular style of music kind of dominated the zeitgeist. So 1992-1994, I would say you had two movements – alternative grunge/punk and hip hop. Not a hip hop album among the nominees during that timespan, and the only “alternative” artists were U2 and REM, only like the biggest rock bands on the planet at that time not named Metallica or Guns N Roses. Who won those three years? Natalie Cole, Eric Clapton (for an Unplugged record!) and Whitney Houston (for the Bodyguard soundtrack). I mean, I’m kind of old and I’ve never considered the Grammys an arbiter of quality or relevance – they get it right once in a blue moon – but to actually go back and see all those awards in one list. Moses, it’s a wonder why people didn’t stop giving a shit 30 years ago. But that goes back to my point of them booking the right artists for the televised program, which I think is where the allure is for a lot of common Joe’s. That said, they have put some surefire headscratchers on stage at that thing, this year included for sure. But that’s also why I watch. Do I like Post Malone or anything RHCP have done since 1995? No, but I sure did want to see what the hell that train wreck was gonna look like (verdict: not train-wreck-y enough. Just lame.)
It happens lol
Ah, the old “any system/institution that doesn’t reward me/the thing I like must be unfair/biased/corrupt/broken”. It’s popping up everywhere these days. I also got a good chuckle out of the notion that while it’s super important for certain artists to win Grammys, the Grammys themselves are not important, especially if those artists don’t win. It’s almost as if the importance & social value of an artist and their music comes from the music itself and the Grammys are/always have been irrelevant.