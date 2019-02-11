Getty Image

With her win for Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B became the first female rapper to ever win the Grammy for Best Rap Album solo. Female rappers, both newcomers and established legends, made some of the best albums of the year, and it’s about time the Grammys are finally “stepping up” and recognizing the accomplishments of women in rap.

Cardi’s historic win hopefully sets a precedent for women to be major contenders in this category for years to come. Female rappers like Lil Kim, Rapsody, Remy Ma, Missy Elliott, and Iggy Azalea expressed their excitement over Cardi’s win. Check out the rappers’ congratulatory tweets below.

Thank U Jesus!!!! Look at God 🙌🏽 Congratulations boo @iamcardib you deserve it!! So happy for you ❤️ #GRAMMYs — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) February 11, 2019

Congratulations @iamcardib!!!#AlbumOfTheYear May God continue to Bless you during your Amazing Journey🙌🏾🔥🙏🏾🎉 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 11, 2019

Congratulations to the sistahs, @HERMusicx and @iamcardib on their GRAMMY wins. Well deserved. Keep being your authentic selves and never lose the glow. Mad love, ladies! 🔻 — Rapsody (@rapsody) February 11, 2019

😱 woah @iamcardib won! Super happy to see a female rapper win a Grammy, you dominated 2018 girl 💪 & @JWhiteDidIT congratulations to you too! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 11, 2019

Cardi is the first solo female rap act to win Best Rap Album. Lauryn Hill won with The Fugees in 1997, but Cardi is the first woman in over 20 years to take home a trophy for this award. Elliott, Azalea, Rapsody, and Nicki Minaj have been nominated in the category in past years.

The Best Rap Album category was especially stacked this year. Invasion Of Privacy beat out Mac Miller’s Swimming, Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap, and Pusha T’s Daytona. Check out Cardi B’s performance of “Money” from last night’s ceremony, and re-watch her emotional Grammy acceptance speech below.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.