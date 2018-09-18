Getty Image

This November, Red Bull is bringing its international Red Bull Music Festival to Chicago after a successful New York fest, and what better way to kick off its first installment in the Windy City than a showcase of revered local Kanye West‘s musical cohorts from GOOD Music? Other locals will head up big events during the month-long festivities, including Vic Mensa, Jamila Woods, Cupcakke, and acclaimed producer No I.D.

The GOOD Music show will feature appearances from Pusha T, Nas, and Teyana Taylor, who all recently participated in Kanye West’s musical takeover this summer with Daytona, Nasir, and KTSE, respectively. The slew of releases temporarily redefined the album creation concept as all were created over the span of a month in a marathon session along with Kanye’s own Ye and Kanye and Kid Cudi’s joint album, Kids See Ghosts. The festival will also highlight Chicago’s vibrant, pioneering house music scene with godfather DJ Robert Williams, celebrate the festive Latinx music of the Windy City with an all-day party, and cool out with jazz drummer Makaya McCraven.

Red Bull

Although this is the first official Red Bull Music Festival in Chicago, the event-curating beverage company last took over the second city in 2017 with its 30 Days Of Chicago event series where local teen star Kodie Shane made her breakout. For more details on RBMF Chicago, see the official website.