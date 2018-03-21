Rich Homie Quan Calls Lil Xan ‘The Wackest Rapper In The Game’ For His Comments About Tupac

03.21.18 1 hour ago

Lil Xan has been considered Public Enemy Number One for the hip-hop community for the past week because of his comments on Tupac. After voicing his displeasure with the quality of the slain rapper’s music, Xan has been subject to a larger conversation about the new generation of hip-hop artists–and he’s also feeling the pressure from some of Pac’s most rabid fans. Former Rich Gang affiliate Rich Homie Quan weighed in on this situation this week on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, and it went about as well as anyone would think. After saying that he has never actually listened to a Lil Xan song in his life, Quan called him the “Wackest Rapper in The Game.”

Besides his extreme reaction to Lil Xan’s comments, Rich Homie Quan’s reasoning may come from a place of understanding. He mentions that was lambasted for forgetting the words to The Notorious B.I.G.’s lyrics at an award show a few years ago, and had to endure a similar backlash. However, he still feels that the 21-year-old Xan is too young to fully appreciate Tupac–and he shouldn’t have said anything about him if he had never heard his music. Rich Homie Quan’s new album, Rich As In Spirit, is available now–and thankfully it has no references to Tupac on it.

