Getty Image

Cardi B found herself at the center of yet another internet scuffle earlier this week when a three-year-old video of the rapper resurfaced. In it, the rapper revealed that during her days as a stripper in New York, she would sometimes use the pretext of sex to get her customers alone, before drugging and robbing them. The admission of these rather serious crimes understandably sparked some outrage online, inspiring the less than tasteful and somewhat disingenuous #SurvivingCardiB hashtag. And while the loudest voices in the debate seemed to be those criticizing the Bronx rapper and her past actions, there were those who came to Cardi’s defense.

The latest person to speak out in support of the 26-year-old is none other than Rick Ross. On Thursday, the Miami rapper hopped on Snapchat to give his two cents about the situation. “Leave Cardi B alone and the reason I tell you that is in a lot of circumstances, that’s what come with that lifestyle. She never hid that,” the Maybach Music Group head remarked.