Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Cardi B is no stranger to her social media getting her into trouble with a certain kind of fan. The tool that helped slingshot her into the spotlight has also become a source of headaches for the “Please Me” rapper as her words are scrutinized and parsed by both supporters and critics alike for new stories, confirmation of theories and rumors, and just plain old internet harassment, which has prompted her to disable her accounts more than once.

The latest kerfuffle her Instagram antics sparked off may be one of the most serious, though — or so it seems. During a live stream wherein she addressed some of the criticism that’s been leveled at her — mainly consisting of the usual complaints about her speech and dress, which seems to really bother some more old-fashioned hip-hop fans — she seemed to admit to some pretty egregious crimes — namely, that she would drug and rob customers during her stripping days using sex as a pretext to gain access to her victims. Editor’s note: It should be noted that Cardi has since apologized in a statement, which you can read at the end of this article, and says the video in question was from three years ago, prior to her breakout with “Bodak Yellow.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Obviously, this is a very bad thing to confess to. I hope we all know theft is a pretty serious crime. I hope we all know you shouldn’t drug people, but judging from some of the defenses in favor of Bill Cosby, it doesn’t seem like we all do. With that being said, the backlash, which is seemingly coming from anonymous accounts on Twitter and Instagram doesn’t strike me as all that honest and well-intentioned. The folks who started and participated in a #SurvivingCardiB hashtag trend seem to mainly consist of anime avis and Nicki Minaj stans. Something doesn’t add up.

For one thing, more than a few of the accounts calling out Cardi’s admission make mention of rape, which Cardi herself never said she did. They’re drawing an inference — whether through honest misunderstanding or deliberate obfuscation — that doesn’t align with her statements. She clearly says in the video that men — customers at whichever establishment she happened to be dancing at the time — propositioned her for sex and that she robbed said men. She doesn’t say that she had sex with the drugged men, which absolutely would be rape. But that’s not how the scam works. If she had sex with them in exchange for money, that’d be prostitution — something Cardi’s remained adamant she never engaged in. This is the set up, which is something rap fans should be acquainted with, since rappers talk about this all the time.