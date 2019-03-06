Skullcandy

Designer headphone brand Skullcandy is gearing up to release its latest line of audio products and they are looking truly loud — in more ways than one. The accompanying monthly promotional campaign is called “12 Moods” and will feature a different blast of color on a brand partner to represent the moods evoked by different types of music. The first month is “Bold,” represented by a lurid tangerine and with such an eye-grabbing color, Skullcandy needed an equally bold personality to match. They found it in the form of the brash, irreverent energy of rising rap star Rico Nasty, who helps kick things off with her vibrant, punkish attitude.

To help set things off, Rico gave a live performance of her song “Guap (La La)” in Skullcandy’s studio while draped in the titular eye-popping color and sat for a podcast interview which included the first ever episode of “Feel it / Don’t Feel It?” which is Skullcandy’s new Youtube artist interview segment. In the interview, which you can watch below, Rico offers her thoughts on the “Baby Shark” phenomenon, plastic surgery, emojis, and edibles. The saturation levels on all the video clips are turned up as loud as the bass in the Kenny Beats production on her most rambunctious singles, and her answers are as hilariously unfiltered as her over-the-top rhymes.

The highlight of the “12 Moods” campaign is the headphones, Skullcandy’s Push Truly Wireless Earbuds, which Rico also models in the monochromatic promo imagery, introducing the earbuds in the bold tangerine colorway. Future moods coming up for the brand’s campaign include “Elevated,” “Fresh,” and “Empowered,” with more artists and colors to be announced. See below for more imagery from the campaign, and visit Skullcandy.com for more info.