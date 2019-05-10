Getty Image

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line is influential, if a mention in an Ariana Grande song is evidence of that. Now, Rihanna’s Fenty empire is continuing to grow. In January, it was reported that Rihanna was launching a luxury fashion house under LVMH, one of the world’s biggest fashion companies, and now that news has been made official.

Rihanna said of working with LVMH, “Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault said of Rihanna, “Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources.”

Rihanna also shared the branding for the new Fenty brand, which features a cleverly designed, Greek-style Fenty logo.

This partnership is historic for multiple reasons: As the New York Times notes, “Rihanna will become the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison, and her line will be the first new house created by the group since Christian Lacroix in 1987.”