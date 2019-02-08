Getty Image

Ariana Grande just released her Thank U, Next album, which means it’s time to start scouring the record for hidden meanings. Immediately, one message sticks out that isn’t so covert: On the song “Make Up,” she shows a great appreciation for Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s cosmetics line.

Grande says on the song’s third verse:

“Promise me that when you kiss my lips, you’ll make it stick

That’s the way to shut me up after an argument

No eyeliner on, but looking at you is the fix

Highlight of my life, just like that Fenty Beauty kit”

Fans may have suspected something like this was coming for a little while now: Back in January, the Fenty Twitter account re-posted a video of Grande showing off her Fenty products, to which Grande responded, “Wait til u hear “make up.'” After the album dropped last night, Fenty tweeted, “When @ArianaGrande said ‘Highlight of my life, just like that Fenty Beauty kit’ on ‘Make Up’ y’all KNOW we felt that.”

wait til u hear "make up" 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 17, 2019

When @ArianaGrande said 🎶 Highlight of my life, just like that Fenty Beauty kit 🎶 on "make up" y'all KNOW we felt that 💖#thankunext pic.twitter.com/XUAR0Zs2Cm — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) February 8, 2019

Alongside the new album, Grande also shared a video for “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” which also features another pop culture reference, to NSYNC.