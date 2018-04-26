Loading… MAY.11.2018 @SAVAGEXFENTY A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 26, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

Rihanna’s Navy has been singing the praises of her cosmetics line for some time and now that she’s announced an upcoming lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, they’ll have even more opportunities to show off their body lava. As it turns out, they’ll need to pencil in a separate line for Fenty products in their monthly budgets, as Buzzfeed News reports that the new product line will be marketed through an annual membership akin to Amazon Prime that will offer subscribers discounted prices.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to savvy consumers; Savage is the product of a partnership between Rihanna and TechStyle Fashion Group, which owns Fabletics, ShoeDazzle, JustFab, and FabKids, all celebrity-founded brands that also make use of subscriptions to offer discounts and return revenues well over $700 million in 2017, according to CEO Adam Goldberg. While the company has been accused in the past of misleading shoppers into monthly subscriptions that are difficult to end, the company has grown its profits over the last handful of years, with the eventual goal being to take it public.

Rihanna announced a May 11 launch for Savage X Fenty, which aims to be an inclusive line with sizes ranging up to 3X. If it’s anywhere near as successful as Fenty Beauty, it probably won’t be too long before Fenty products start taking over the intimates market as well. After all, if the Navy can almost tank Snapchat’s stock after she censured the company for a distasteful ad, the reverse may hold true as well.