Sampha is getting pretty well-known for his heart-wrenching, melancholy compositions, so you know that whenever his latest single, “Treasure,” appears during the Steve Carrell and Timotheé Chalamet film, Beautiful Boy, it’ll probably be best to have the tissues already on hand. Fortunately, the soundtrack’s lead single is out now, so you can familiarize yourself with it ahead of time and gain some sort of immunity — it’s also a really beautiful song on its own.

Of course, it might simply be impossible to steel yourself in the end. After all, Beautiful Boy, despite its casting funny man Steve Carrell in one of its principle roles, is pretty much guaranteed to be a tearjerker. It’s an adaptation of the book Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction by David Sheff, who will be portrayed by Carrell, detailing the strained relationship between David and his son Nic, played by Chalamet. By all accounts, it’s a cathartic but deeply emotional experience which could only be heightened by the master of cathartic and deeply emotional electronic soul music, Sampha.

Sampha sings about death and acceptance and heartbreak over some of modern music’s moodiest melodies, which has made him a star both in his native England and here in the States, but this latest high-profile placement promises to expose him to a whole new audience who will surely be looking him up when the credits roll.

Beautiful Boy is out today, through Amazon Studios.