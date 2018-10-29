Smino’s new album, Smino Noir, is coming November 8, and to celebrate, the St. Louis rapper posted a unique announcement to his Twitter. The no-frills video features Smino hitting a darkened recording booth with his phone to remind everyone why “err time I drop it’s a good day for hip-hop.”

Intriguingly, Smino has laid relatively low in 2018, letting his blkswn debut album from 2017 have plenty of room to breathe as he promoted it with slinky, seductive videos for “Wild Irish Roses” and “Anita” and kept his name buzzing with appearances on Tobi Lou’s trippy “Troop” and his own remix to Drake’s Scorpion hit, “In My Feelings” on the 4 Sport EP.

Now, though, after a year that has seen tremendous success for Smino’s closest collaborators like Mick Jenkins, Saba, and Jean Deaux, it looks like Smino is back to share his more of his funky take on quirky, sing-song hip-hop. According to his freestyle, the “album sound like watchin’ Martin, thinkin’ Travyvon,” which seems like an accurate summation of both his off-kilter sense of humor and wordplay as well as his social awareness. Smino also seemingly coins his own fan clique title, jokingly appropriating Beyonce’s fanbase name for his own: Smihive. It’s time to get on the bandwagon.

Smino Noir is due November 8 through Interscope and Downtown Records.