With a viral dance sensation currently sweeping through social media, it’s probably safe to say that Drake’s City Girls-sampling “In My Feelings” from his latest album Scorpion is a certified hit, which makes it ripe for reinterpretation and remixing by fellow rappers who want to ride the wave while it’s cresting. While many will probably do their best, there’s already an early contender for the best viral remix courtesy of St. Louis’ own Smino, who electrifies his own take on the booming bounce beat with his clever wordplay and ear for unconventional flows.

His “In My Chillin'” comes from the two-song 4sport EP, which he released to Soundcloud as a holdover for fans hungry for a follow up to his 2017 standout, Blkswn. According to the note accompanying the EP, his next project “is being mixed… with love.” The second song is the rubber-tongued, low-key original “Coupe Se’ Yern.” Judging from the chunky bass groove and slinky key loop that makes up the beat for “Coupe Se’ Yern,” it would appear that fans can look forward to more sultry, late-night vibes consistent with those from Blkswn on his next project, whenever it happens to drop.

In the meantime, listeners who just can’t get enough of the slick game spitter can find more of his galloping rhymes on tracks from Tobi Lou and Cam O’bi, even as he continues to promote Blkswn with the release of music videos like “Wild Irish Roses.”