From coaching football to cooking with Martha Stewart and trying his hand at Gospel music, Snoop Dogg has come a long way from the Long Beach streets. But now he’s set to remind us where he came from with an insightful biopic recounting his story.

Snoop Dogg told Washington’s 102.3 FM yesterday that he is working on his biopic with in-demand movie directors Lee Daniel of Empire and Ryan Coogler of Black Panther. The story of West Coast hip-hop has reached the big screen with Straight Outta Compton and All Eyez On Me – and now we may be getting a new entry into the biopic canon. Snoop Dogg’s inspiration isn’t purely those stories, however. He told host Vic Jagger that he wants his biopic to stand next to the famed Pablo Escobar-documenting miniseries Narcos:

“I’m thinking more along the lines of when you watch great shows like Narcos on Netflix. You know, how like Narcos went from Escobar to Cali cartel, now it’s about to go to Mexico. I’m thinking like a Snoop Dogg biopic.”

Who knows if that means a multi-part miniseries like BET’s New Edition movie or a feature film, but we should learn more soon enough. He told Jagger that the film would chronicle from the late ’60s, following his parents’ life, to the 70s, 80s, and 90s. From “selling candy” to “selling cocaine” to selling millions of albums, he says he plans to tell his whole story. He will surely have a boatload of people ready to tune in.