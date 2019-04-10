Supa Bwe Enlisted Chance The Rapper On ‘Rememory,’ Which Also Features Contributions From Kanye West

04.10.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Fans of Chicago hip-hop have likely heard of Supa Bwe, or at the very least, they’ve heard the songs he’s made with fellow Chicago natives like Saba and Chance The Rapper. Bwe released his new Just Say Thank You EP today, and it sees him once again teaming up with Chance on a new song called “Rememory.”

Chance’s soulful sunniness shines all over the track, which features an instrumental of a keyboard and a beat, along with somewhat of a pop-punk influence on Bwe’s sung parts. The song truly is a Chicago party: Although this isn’t listed in the song’s credits as seen on Spotify, a press release notes that the song was produced by members of Chance’s backing band The Social Experiment, and that it was arranged by Kanye West.

It looks like this featured appearance isn’t the only new music Chance has in the pipeline. He’s been teasing tour dates and a new album over the past few weeks, and just a few days ago, he shared a video of himself dancing to a new song, and he tagged up-and-coming musician Tisakorean and Canadian producer Murda Beatz in the post.

Listen to “Rememory” and the rest of Just Say Thank You below.

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper#Kanye West
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERJust Say Thank YouKanye WestRememorySupa BWE
