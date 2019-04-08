Getty Image

In January, Tekashi 69 pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and others related to firearms and narcotics. His sentencing is only in 2020, but Tekashi faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 47 years. However, it now appears that he and his attorney have a plan that could get him out of prison before September and avoid his racketeering trial altogether.

So far, Tekashi and his former manager Shotti have pled guilty of their racketeering charges, but there are multiple other defendants who are set to go to trial and face their charges in September. Tekashi’s attorney Dawn Florio told TMZ that the ideal scenario would be for all of them to take plea deals like Tekashi did, which would mean that a trial would not be necessary. Florio said that if they all get plea deals and the trial is called off, she would ask a judge to grant Tekashi time served, since he’s been in federal custody since November. If a judge would agree to that, Tekashi would be a free man, as he has “fulfilled his obligations under his cooperation agreement with authorities.”

Recently, former Tekashi associate and Nine Trey gang leader Jamel Jones, aka Mel Murda, pled guilty to racketeering and drug charges, which could bode well for Tekashi.