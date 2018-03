Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If it feels like Tinashe’s Joyride has been on the way for forever now, that’s because it basically has. Her first album came out in 2014, and for one reason or another, Joyride just hasn’t happened yet. The good news, though, is that it’s about to. She just shared a nighttime-ready, R&B-pop, Future-featuring single “Faded Love,” and she told Zane Lowe that the album is all but ready to go.