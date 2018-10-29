Getty Image

In recent months, Beto O’Rouke has amassed a staggering amount of support in his effort to unseat Ted Cruz and become the next junior Senator from the state of Texas. He’s already racked up a bevy of endorsements from prominent politicians and political figures around the country, and newspapers in his state, and now he’s secured an endorsement from one of hip-hops brightest lights, Travis Scott.

Scott recently found himself back in his hometown of Houston, where he made a special guest appearance at one of O’Rourke’s rallies in that city. Taking a megaphone, Scott addressed the crowd gathered around him and said, “All the kids, we’ve just got to go out and hit these polls.” Adding, “From 18 and up, we can change the world.”

Travis Scott speaking at Beto O’Rourke’s rally in Houston @trvisXX making sure the kids vote! 🗳🗳🗳 pic.twitter.com/FGVMQYhHbP — FTPFLAME (@FTPflame) October 28, 2018

While Scott’s words might have an effect in lighting a fire under the youth in Texas, O’Rourke recently secured an even bigger musical name in the Lone Star State to help him drive folks to the polls on November 6. Country music legend Willie Nelson has come out as a strong supporter of O’Rourke’s candidacy, and even joined him onstage during a massive rally in Austin just a few weeks back where he debuted the new song, “Vote ‘Em Out.”

While the final votes have yet to be recorded, O’Rourke is doing extremely well with the iconic, Texas musician demographic.