It’s been a few weeks since Tyler The Creator began stretching the limits of what can be considered a studio throwaway and he has yet to miss. His latest clipping is “435,” a fiery freestyle that he says was recorded in one, smooth take while on tour promoting his eclectic 2017 album, Flower Boy. The track contains a soulful sample, no hook, and some truly sharp punchlines from Tyler, but he warns not to get too excited, as this track isn’t indicative of his future sound or any kind of career evolution.

“ohhh look another thing i had sitting on a hard drive im sharing,” he tweeted before sharing the story behind “435” and the Youtube link. “his was recorded like early feb, just a verse i recorded in philly on the flower boy tour, this is not an indication of how future things will sound”

Tyler previously set Twitter ablaze with the release of another throwaway track in the form of “Okra,” a similarly rap-focused banger that never made the final cut for Flower Boy. That was followed up by the smooth “Rose Tinted Cheeks,” while “435” seems to split the difference between the two sounds. “Okra” was especially notable for its sly shout-out of Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet, sparking speculation and rumors among fans that there might be some flirtation behind the reference to the burgeoning movie star’s clear skin.

Flower Boy is out now via Columbia Records.