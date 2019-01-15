Getty Image

Some folks really hate cross-genre covers, but given the right combination of artists, they can actually be pretty decent and fun, especially when rappers cover rock staples. Such is the case with 93Punx’ borderline industrial-sounding cover of The Cranberries’ signature song, “Zombie.” As it happens, 93Punx is a side project of Roc Nation rapper Vic Mensa and their “Zombie” cover is a dedication to the late Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Incidentally, The Cranberries themselves used the date to announce their next album, In The End, which will be the final album recorded by the band with O’Riordan. Its first single is called “All Over Now,” which was recorded in 2017 and released to honor what the band believed O’Riordan’s final wishes would be. You can check that out below.

Of 93Punx, Vic Mensa explained the band was created “to express things outside of rap. We connected to ‘Zombie’ because we were born from violence.” The Chicago rapper and singer has begun to branch out musically since the release of his major-label debut album The Autobiography, dabbling in Afropop with “Metaphysical” and number of different styles on his EP Hooligans, which he released just before the end of 2018.